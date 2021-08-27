Short Interest in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Declines By 78.0%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ROYTL opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
