Short Interest in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Declines By 78.0%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROYTL opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

