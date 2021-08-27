Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Increases By 155.9%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the July 29th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,690. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

