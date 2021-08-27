Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Increases By 139.8%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HNW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. 28,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,262. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

