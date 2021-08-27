Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Increases By 139.8%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HNW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. 28,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,262. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
