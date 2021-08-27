Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Decreases By 76.8%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the July 29th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $5.03 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of 251.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

