Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Drops By 58.0%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RZLT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.