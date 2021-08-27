Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Declines By 60.6%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the July 29th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASDY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. SAS AB has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

