Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Increases By 266.7%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $47.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

