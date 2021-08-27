Short Interest in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Drops By 72.3%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the July 29th total of 963,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGOC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGOC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SGOCO Group has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

