Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Increases By 175.0%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSDOY opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

