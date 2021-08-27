Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Decreases By 66.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Rowe reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SLVRF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

