Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Increases By 280.9%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 280.9% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLGWF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

