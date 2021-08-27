Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rises By 220.3%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 220.3% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

SSEZY stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 142.06%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

