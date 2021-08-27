Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 200.0%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

