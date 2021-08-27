Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Rises By 314.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 314.4% from the July 29th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 366.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

TEI opened at $7.85 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

