Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Drops By 71.4%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The China Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The China Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The China Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

