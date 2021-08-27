Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Decreases By 79.5%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMICY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umicore has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

