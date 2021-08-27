Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Drops By 58.3%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $27.19 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

