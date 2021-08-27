Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Declines By 79.8%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile
