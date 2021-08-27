Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Declines By 79.8%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get VNUE alerts:

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.