Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Decreases By 70.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the July 29th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.
About Wealth Minerals
