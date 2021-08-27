Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Expands By 328.4%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, an increase of 328.4% from the July 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WHLR opened at $3.23 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.