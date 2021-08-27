Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Drops By 75.8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the July 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.64.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
