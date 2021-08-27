Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Drops By 75.8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the July 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.