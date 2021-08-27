Showcase Price Reaches $0.0292 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $719,067.49 and approximately $469,850.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00125778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00153679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.45 or 1.00149212 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01021178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.95 or 0.06644264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,626,743 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

