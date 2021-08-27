ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $100,865.19 and $43.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00755505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00100714 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.