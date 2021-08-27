Shyam K. Reddy Sells 36,328 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BXC stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 130,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,689. The company has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.