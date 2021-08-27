Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
