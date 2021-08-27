Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SIEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

