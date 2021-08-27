Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.51. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

