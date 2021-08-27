Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.51. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.