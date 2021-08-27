Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,464.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

