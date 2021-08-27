Signata (SATA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $341,343.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Signata has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $341,343.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.56 or 0.00753387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00100663 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.