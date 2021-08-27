Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.14 ($57.82).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

