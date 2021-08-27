Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) Shares Down 0.1%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. 13,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

