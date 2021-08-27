Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $177.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.