Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Trading Down 1%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 55,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 69,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $5,210,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $567,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $888,000.

