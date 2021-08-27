SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SinglePoint stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43. SinglePoint has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
About SinglePoint
