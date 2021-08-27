SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43. SinglePoint has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

