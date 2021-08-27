SingularityDAO Hits Market Cap of $34.44 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00005906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $34.44 million and $11.26 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.