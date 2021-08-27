Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.40

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €115.40 ($135.76) and traded as high as €116.90 ($137.53). Sixt shares last traded at €116.30 ($136.82), with a volume of 15,905 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.33 ($136.86).

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is €115.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

