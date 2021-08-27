SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.48. SkillSoft shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 3,638 shares.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SkillSoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $3,896,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

