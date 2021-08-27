SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 5%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. 12,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 384,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

