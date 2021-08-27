Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. 24,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 110,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

