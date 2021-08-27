SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.79

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.79 ($22.11) and traded as high as €20.20 ($23.76). SLM Solutions Group shares last traded at €20.20 ($23.76), with a volume of 42,011 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,618.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.79. The stock has a market cap of $454.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08.

About SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.