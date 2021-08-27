SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 7.6% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 21,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,908,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.