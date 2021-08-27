SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

