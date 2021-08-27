SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Holdings Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.78% of SMART Global worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SMART Global by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SMART Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $58.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.35.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.