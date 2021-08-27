SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Down 1%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.