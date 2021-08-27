SmartKey Trading Up 14.9% This Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.00752569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00099935 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.