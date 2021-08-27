Smartlands Network (SLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.42 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00011330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and $149,600.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00755505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.