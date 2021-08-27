SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the July 29th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SMC stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.93. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

