SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 777,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

