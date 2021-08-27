Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith Sells 7,033 Shares

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith sold 7,033 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $134,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rodney I. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Rodney I. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Smith-Midland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.

Shares of SMID traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 12,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.66. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMID. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the second quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

