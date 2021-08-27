Smooth Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $231.85 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $231.85 million and $108.81 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,658,172,817 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

