Smoothy Tops One Day Volume of $536,702.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $536,702.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

